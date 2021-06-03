Lidl Castletroy store re-opens, 'bigger and better' than before

When LIDL Castletroy closed its doors back in December, for four weeks of construction, no one could have expected it would take close to six months to see shoppers walk back in the door.

Covid-19 restrictions put a stop on all construction works at the Dublin Road store, but Declan Murphy, Sales Operations Manager told the Limerick Leader that, the vision remained the same.

"It may have taken longer than we expected, but we are delighted to say that the new store, opened this week, is bigger and better than before"

Lidl's 34 staff at the complex were reassigned to other stores as the pandemic took hold, but the valued employees are walking back into a new state of the art shop, one which Declan thinks will the perfect match for the growing needs of Lidl's customers.

"The new store is the flag bearer for our region. There are 40 stores in this southern region and we are delighted to get one of the top performers in that group back open. Shoppers will be greeted by a new coffee machine, a fresh juicer, a new smoothie section, a new fruit and veg concept (chilled fruit and veg) and a whole new freezer aisle, with stand up freezers." Murphy explained.

"The store, which has a broad customer demographic, will have something for everyone. There are six aisles in the shop. There are more tills installed and we have a full alcohol free section, which is something we are trialing in Limerick. From a customer point of view, there is so much more. Plus, we have maintained our Covid-19 shopping protocols, so that people can continue to shop in comfort, piece and mind and safely" Murphy added.

There is of course, a centre aisle, something that all Lidl shoppers will have been wondering. "Whatever you need, we will make sure we have you covered" confirmed Murphy, who also had more good news for Limerick shoppers - Lidl's Corbally store is also set to open this August 19. A boost for the area no doubt"