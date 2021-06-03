Man suspected of attempting to throw a stolen TV over a wall is due in Limerick court

GARDAI have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Limerick city last Saturday.

At around 11pm on May 29, gardaí in Henry Street received a report of a man attempting to throw a TV over a wall near Garryowen Road. Gardaí arrived at the scene and located the TV but a suspect was not located. It later transpired that the TV had been stolen from a business in the area.

Following the review of CCTV from the area, a possible suspect was identified and arrested on Wednesday.



The man, aged in his 20s, was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this Thursday morning.