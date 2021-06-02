Wait is over for Limerick shoppers as Lidl Castletroy re-opens tomorrow

Limerick shoppers are rejoicing with the news that the Lidl store on Dublin Road will finally reopen on June 3 – after nearly 6 months of being closed.

The retailer shut the store at the end of December with the intention of completing an intensive modernisation in an ambitious four week timeframe.

Site shutdowns due to COVID regulations meant that the store work did not recommence until May, but the LIDL 'team' prioritised this project to ensure that Lidl’s loyal shoppers were not left waiting long for their store to reopen.