Limerick-based company donates €25k to new children's grief centre

PLANS to create a €3.5m Children’s Grief Centre have received a welcome boost in these Covid times with a grant of €25,000 from the Analog Devices Foundation.

The new centre will be needed more than ever in years to come as the consequences of Coronavirus and all the restrictions around death come to the fore.

Its current location in Westbourne has been operating for 12 years. It provides a free support service for families with children and young people affected by loss. There is a shortage of this kind of early intervention service in the Mid-West area and the new centre will double the capacity of support currently being provided.

Shane Geary, vice president, internal manufacturing and general manager at Analog Devices Inc (ADI), said their foundation was set up to align employee engagement and community investment initiatives to expand ADI’s positive social impact.

“We were delighted to support the Children’s Grief Centre as part of their refurbishment project. The support service they provide to children and young people who have been affected by loss through death, separation or divorce has an invaluable impact within our local community,” said Mr Geary.

This free support service will allow children to explore their feelings of loss following a bereavement or separation in the family. At the cost of €3.5m, the centre will include one support room for children aged 4 to 9, two support rooms for children aged 6 to 12 and two support rooms for teenagers aged 13 to 18. Also included are three parent support rooms, a memory garden, library, conference room, parents waiting area, and additional space for staff and volunteers. It is the vision of Sr Helen Culhane, the powerhouse who started it from scratch.

To donate to the “dream build” visit childrensgriefcentre.ie