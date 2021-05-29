Limerick businessman banks extension into neighbouring property

A COUNTY Limerick businessman has extended his general store into a neighbouring unit as part of a multi-million euro upgrade.

Padraig Broderick, who runs the Spar branch in Croom, has moved into the former Ulster bank which was next door, in a move which will create at least seven new permanent jobs.

He is extending the shop to go from a general store to a supermarket, with a new bakery at its heart.

“People are thrilled. They are delighted to see he old bank back open as a business,” Mr Broderick said, “It means more employment for Croom and we will have a better offering in its centre.”

At the moment, Mr Broderick predicts he is 30% of the way through the development, with the second phase of three set to complete by June 30.

“It will have a great modern feel to it. Nice high ceilings, and we are continuing that new look throughout the shop. It will bring the whole supermarket up to 7,000 square foot. It’s great to be able to have such a big supermarket, bright and right slap bang in the middle of Croom,” he told Business Leader.

The initial seven new jobs will bring the head count at Mr Broderick’s business to 41 – and he says there are still some positions needing to be filled.

“There’s been a great reaction in Croom. All over the years, we’ve received tremendous local support and people are overjoyed. We really are at the centre of Croom and for a shop to be so modern and with such a fresh look, it’s great. It’s changing the landscape over the town centre,” he said.

He also thanked his customers for their support.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the goodwill of the people of Croom. They’ve been part of the journey over the years. We had a quote on our own social media last week saying – it’s been a tough road but a great journey,” Mr Broderick said.

”A lot of the local people have been on that journey with us,” he smiled.