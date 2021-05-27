BREAKING: Limerick firefighters tackle house fire in the early hours

FIREFIGHTERS from the city and Cappamore tackled a house fire in a large detached property in the early hours of this Thursday morning.

The call came in at 2.47am and Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene in Boherlode, Ballyneety just over 10 minutes later. No injuries have been reported.

Four appliances from the city with the support of a water carrier from Cappamore brought the fire under control. They spent almost three hours at the scene, returning to base at 5.44am.

One local who contacted the Leader said: " We heard all the commotion on the road. It was a serious fire. It is a beautiful house and the owners are lovely. It is terrible for them. Part of the roof is missing so there must be extensive damage inside but at least nobody was injured."