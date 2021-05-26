BREAKING: Limerick's Covid-19 daily case numbers confirmed

As of Tuesday May 25, the total number of newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Limerick has been confirmed as 59. This is a jump of 18 from yesterday's figures of 41.

Meanwhile, nationally, as of midnight, Tuesday May 25, there are 448* confirmed cases of #COVID19, while there are 41 patients in ICU and 99 in hospital.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.