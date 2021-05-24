BREAKING: Crash between jeep and tractor on Limerick-Clare border

EMERGENCY service attended a crash between a tractor and jeep on the road between Ardnacrusha and Broadford (R465) this Monday .

Gardai, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance personnel attended the accident at Roo East, Ardnacrusha around noon.

It is understood that the driver of the tractor and jeep are aged in their late seventies or eighties. One of the drivers was taken to University Hospital Limerick, however, his injuries are not believed to be serious in nature.

There were traffic delays on the R465 for a time but these have now eased.