Children's act of kindness in Limerick village will brighten your Monday

WE all need a lift from time to time and especially in these strange times.

Two children have provided such a boost in their parish with kind words and a generous present of a chocolate bar. Body and soul was catered for.

The Murroe and Boher Twitter handle (@murroeweb) tweeted this lovely note left in Glenstal Abbey on Sunday. Beside it - taped to a bench - was a chocolate bar.

If you were lucky to be walking in the grounds of @GlenstalAbbey today, you may have seen these fantastic notes and treats along the way. Wouldn’t the world be such an amazing place if it was filled with people like this. Well done to this amazing person #YouAreSpecial pic.twitter.com/5UI9MAJ64f May 23, 2021

To use their own words, the children who did this are "very special".