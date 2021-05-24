Children's act of kindness in Limerick village will brighten your Monday

Children's act of kindness in Limerick village will brighten your Monday

WE all need a lift from time to time and especially in these strange times.

Two children have provided such a boost in their parish with kind words and a generous present of a chocolate bar. Body and soul was catered for.

The Murroe and Boher Twitter handle (@murroeweb) tweeted this lovely note left in Glenstal Abbey on Sunday. Beside it - taped to a bench - was a chocolate bar.

To use their own words, the children who did this are "very special".