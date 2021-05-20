Council deal with fallen tree in village following stormy night

THE MAIN road through Birdhill is partially blocked by a fallen tree, according to AA Roadwatch.

The council are at the scene.

Today will continue to be unseasonably wet and windy say Met Eireann. Falls of rain will occur, heavy at times with the risk of localised flooding.

Cyclonic variable mainly southerly winds will be mostly fresh to strong and gusty, with gales and possibly damaging gusts along south and southwest coasts. Cool for the time of year with highest temperatures of just 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.