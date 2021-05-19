Pop-up restaurant opens in Limerick village for summer months

AS we prepare to embrace the prospect of an outdoor summer, Croom Community Development Association has announced a pop-up restaurant will open at Croom Town Park for the Summer months.

Hook & Ladder, which has a number of premises in the city will operate from the former Riverside Restaurant at Croom Civic Centre.

“This is a fantastic endorsement of Croom by Hook & Ladder. We are delighted to have Hook & Ladder in the centre of the town, which will be a new offering for residents, for those working in the various businesses, the hospital and for visitors to Croom and to the Town Park,” said Patricia Ryan, CEO of CCDA.

Ahead of the opening this Wednesday, Andrew Moloney of Hook & Ladder, commented: “The location was a terrific one for Hook & Ladder customers who regularly bring families to our restaurants. Croom’s playground and park is a great backdrop to enjoy all our Hook & Ladder favourite menu items this summer.”

It’s almost here....Croom we will be open from 8:30am in the morning for your coffee fix & fresh bakery treats!! We look forward to seeing you all bright & early #croomcolimerick #croomcommunity #croomherewecome #handlcroom #hookandladderofficial pic.twitter.com/oCLz9VK9Hw — Hook & Ladder (@hookandladder2) May 18, 2021

Ms Ryan added: "The restaurant location is well known to families across county Limerick and North Cork who visit Croom’s Town Park, enjoying its riverside location, playground and walking paths."