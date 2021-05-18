Limerick radio station launches Traveller media skills course

THE LIMERICK student radio station Wired FM, in association with Craol, have curated a summer broadcasting course aimed at the Travelling Community.

The new course, called Mincéir Media, has been created specifically for members of the Travelling Community who are interested in radio and podcasts.

The course will run online for the two months of June and July. It aims to teach 12 lucky members skills like media literacy, storytelling, advocacy, radio and podcast production. There is no previous experience required to take part.

The course’s main goal is to give members of the travelling community the ability to broadcast and share their story and experiences, “The course offers participants a fun, interactive and meaningful way to make a difference in their community,” described a spokesperson for WiredFM

Participants will learn the art of journalism from classes in Vox pops, panel discussions, interviews and editing skills.

There will also be no end of course exams. Assessment will be carried out through a portfolio each participant will fill from their time on the course.

Most of the work will be carried out through class time with easy to use templates and a trainer available to give advice.

There will be an introductory class on May 21 and all participants must be over 18. If you are interested you can contact the manager of Wired FM, Ray, by emailing manager@wiredfm.ie or martin@wiredfm.ie.