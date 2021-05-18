Multi million euro plans revealed to build canopy over Limerick street

CRUISES Street in the city centre is expected to be covered with a canopy as part of multi-million euro plans to develop the city centre.

Limerick City and County Council has secured €2.65m to install a covering on the street, with councillors hoping outdoor dining could reverse the fortunes of the thoroughfare, which has seen a spate of businesses closing in recent years.

In total, the authority has received €6.3m for a ‘citizen collaboration project’ under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

As well as a canopy, the funding will be used for the installation of infrastructure to support public events, for example stages and street furniture.

The lighting of signature buildings will also be considered, as well as the creation of a food hub through the Milk Market.

At the economic committee meeting, councillors Daniel Butler and Olivia O’Sullivan were told the canopy would most likely be used in Cruises Street.

Cllr Butler says he hopes it will lead to the creation of a food trail between Cruises Street and the Milk Market, which will benefit to the tune of €2m from the food hub proposal.

“I think the long term vision on what has been spoken about is that it is well suited to food type outlets which can spill out onto the street. As part of that, if you have a canopy along the street, it would make it that bit more inviting and support that type of a business which could develop there. That could then continue down on somewhat of a food trail to the Milk Market,” he said.

Cllr O’Sullivan added: “It makes loads of sense to focus on Cruises Street and try and do something there.”

“At the moment, Cruises Street is all retail. We have to address the mix there so that after 5pm, there is something happening on that street. We need to address a retail and hospitality mix, something that would give it a bit of life after 5pm,” said the City North member.

She recalled the fact Bewley’s Coffee was once at the heart of Cruises Street, and it’s that kind of dining experience which should return.

“We need to make sure Cruises Street is safer and there is a better retail mix. Then we can get people to spend time there and turn it into a destination street,” she added.

Cruises Street was built in 1992 to replace the hotel of the same name. In recent years, it has suffered a number of closures, with Argos, Thorntons and Ann Summers among the shops to cease trading.