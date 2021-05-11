Audio festival in Limerick village attracts global audience

THE ANNUAL HearSay Festival continues its tradition of success online with over a thousand people tuning in across the world.

The HearSay Festival is an international audio festival that takes place every year in Kilfinane.

Due to Covid-19, the festival has taken place online this year and festival director, Diarmuid McIntyre, explains how they’ve handled the transition.

“Hosting online was really challenging at first. Everything that we had learnt from staging a physical festival had to be set aside and we'd to start again from scratch.

“But it's also provided a chance to reach out and engage with people from all around the world. We’ve been hosting sessions with contributors from South Africa, Egypt, Germany, Australia, Canada, Cork and of course Kilfinane. Similarly, our team behind the scenes are spread across the place, with a Kilfinane heart.”

With restrictions beginning to ease this month, Diarmuid said that they will host some of the festival in person during the last few days of the month.

From May 28 to May 30, HearSay HomeFires will be transformed into a physical programme entitled HearSay Encounters.

This means that there will be some more sound pieces and several more events taking place in person in the local area of Kilfinane. As Diarmuid says himself, they hope to take advantage of the easing of restrictions and better weather.

Even with some of the festival set to take place in person, Diarmuid said they were delighted with the success of the festival online and that they’ve received many messages of support.

“We were so nervous but seeing all the lovely comments from attendees made it feel worthwhile and it’s helped us all rebuild our connections frayed by Covid-19.”

If you would like more information on the festival you can check it out on their website at hearsayfestival.ie.