Deaths in Limerick: Monday May 10, 2021

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Finucane Clounleharde, Ballyhahill, Limerick. Michael (Mickey) Finucane, Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Margaret, sister Bridie and his adored grandson Liam.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, son Hawlie, daughter Elaine, grandchildren Rachel, Ewyon and Bowie, daughter in law Breda, son in law Paudie, nephew, sister in law Kathleen and her husband Jim and family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Requiem mass will take place for Michael in Our Lady of the Visitation church, Ballyhahill on Wednesday at 12 o'clock. followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher cemetery, Moyvane.

For those who wish to form a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart from his son's residence in Clounleharde on Wednesday at 11.15. am. approx. on route to the church or leave a message of sympathy on the condolence book below.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Cancer Research, UHL or c/o Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane. House strictly private please.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Hersey Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Limerick May 10 2021, in his 93 year. Peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters Maureen (Seamus Connolly), Frances (Manus Daly), devoted granddad to Rachel, Tom, Oisín, Saoirse, brother John, sister Jean (Gerard Tierney) (predeceased by his sister Helen McMahon and sister-in-law Veronica (Curtin)), nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Lord grant rest on his soul.

Reposing privately at his family home. In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe Charlie's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday morning at 11.am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon maximum 50 people permitted which can be viewed online : IE /tv/saint Patrick's Ballyshannon followed by Interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock. Messages of condolence can left below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sr. Ann McNamara Salesian Sisters, Ard Mhuire, Caherdavin, Limerick May 9th, 2021 at Ard Mhuire, Caherdavin. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Hanora and her brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Salesian Sisters and her relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Sr. Ann's Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday (May 12th) in St. John's Cathedral. Mass will be streamed live Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Helen O'Regan (née Flynn) Kilbreedy, Bruree, Limerick. Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family, beloved wife of John and dear mother of Anne Maria, Richard and Donal. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sister Enda, brothers Henry and John, sisters-in-law Philomena,Teresa and Mary, brothers-in- law Brendan and Bob, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Cherry and Clodagh, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May she rest in peace

Reception into St Munchin's Church, Rockhill on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Dromin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre, Limerick / The Irish Cancer Society. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Helen's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mick Fox HARNETT Knockadireen, Abbeyfeale, Limerick who passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 9th 2021, surrounded by his family. Mick is very sadly missed by his loving wife Kate, sons Maurice and Michael, daughters Helen and Mary, daughters-in-law Irene and Máire, Helen’s partner Ger, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Mick’s home on Wednesday at 10.00 a.m. on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

No flowers please. If you wish to make a donation to The Irish Cancer Society in memory of Mick, please click on this link. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Molloy (née Coughlan) Moylish Road, Ballynanty, Limerick late of Smith O'Brien Avenue, Kileely. Catherine (Kitty) died Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Kieran, Martina and Fergal and their partners, grandchildren, sister Gertie, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Kitty's Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday (May 12th) in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Smyth Deegerty, Askeaton, Limerick 9th May 2021, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Linda. Dearly loved father of Kenneth and Victor. Much loved brother of the late Joan (Millar). Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Gillian, sisters Susan, Dorothy and Evelyn, nieces, his special friend Caroline, extended family and a large circle of friends. Late of IVETA Vintage Club.

A Funeral Service for family will take place in the Church of Ireland, Castletown, Kilcornan, on Thursday (13th May) at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Cemetery, Askeaton.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

The funeral service will be lived streamed. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

