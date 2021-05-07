Partners allowed 45-minute visit to postnatal wards of University Maternity Hospital Limerick from Monday

PARTNERS are to be allowed 45-minute visits to postnatal wards of University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) from next Monday.

UL Hospitals Group said the move is "the next step in its gradual relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions" on access to University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL), as local transmission of Covid-19 decreases and the Mid-West vaccination programme continues.

"From next Monday, May 10, nominated partners will be given 45-minute visiting slots on the hospital’s postnatal wards, M1 and M2, between the hours of 6pm and 8pm daily," said a hospital spokesperson.

This follows the recent reintroduction of the option to have nominated partners present for anomaly scans, and visiting for fathers/parents of babies in the neonatal unit at the hospital.

Meanwhile, visiting on compassionate grounds will continue to be facilitated, as it has been throughout the pandemic. Birthing partners will also continue to be supported in attending the labour ward and theatre.

All nominated partners must adhere to the wearing of face masks, observe hand hygiene and social distancing. Temperature monitoring is in place at the main reception, along with the completion of a Covid-19 screening questionnaire.

The measures are subject to change, and hospital management will continue to review the situation on a weekly basis, to plan for the safe, controlled and phased relaxation of restrictions, and to ensure all processes are safely introduced and managed.

Eileen Ronan, Director of Midwifery at UL Hospitals Group, said: “Risk assessment has been continuing, and we’re pleased to be in a position to reintroduce these 45-minute visiting slots for partners of women on the postnatal wards from May 10th.

“Visiting restrictions, while necessary during the pandemic, have been very difficult, both for women attending the hospital and their partners and loved ones, and we are delighted to be able to safely permit these postnatal visiting slots, which will allow parents and their children to be closer at this most important time in their lives,” Ms Ronan added.