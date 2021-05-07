Seven locations searched in County Clare by Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) this Friday

AS part of ongoing investigations targeting the assets and activities of an organised criminal group, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the County Clare this Friday.

According to gardai, the criminal group are involved in incidents of burglary, theft and the distribution of controlled drugs.

In the course of the operation seven locations were searched in the Ennis area by Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) personnel assisted by local gardaí in the Clare Garda Division, Garda Armed Support Unit (ASU), the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and Revenue Customs Marked Mineral Oil Unit.

As a consequence of this morning’s operation:

€197,500 was restrained in financial accounts

Documentation in relation to financial matters was seized

The use of marked mineral oil in a private vehicle was detected

Today’s search operation resulted from the close co-operation between the Criminal Assets Bureau and local gardaí through the Divisional Asset Profiler network.