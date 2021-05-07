Limerick offender claimed benefits after ‘false’ assault claim

A YOUNG man who falsely told gardai he had been assaulted and robbed, later claimed social welfare benefits he was not entitled to, a court has heard.

Robert Heffernan, aged 27, who has an address at Templegreen, Newcastle West was before the local court in relation to incidents which happened in October 2018.

Inspector Padraig Sutton said the defendant made a false statement on October 18 alleging that he had been attacked. He said he was issued with a ‘replacement’ food voucher from the Department of Social Protection the following day.

Judge Bernadette Owens was told it was subsequently established that Mr Heffernan had, in fact, been involved in a dispute with a neighbour and that his injuries were self-inflicted.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor said his client, who has 28 previous convictions, had a very troubled childhood and upbringing and that he was “making a nuisance of himself” around the time of the offences.

He said the father-of-three has completed a residential treatment programme in recent months and that he has “turned over a newleaf” in life.

“Sobriety has been a real awakening for him,” he said, referencing a number of reports which were submitted to the court.

Mr O’Connor also asked the court to note the offence happened more than two years ago and that Mr Heffernan has not been in trouble in recent times.

“He is doing his best,” he said adding his client has a ‘sponsor’ and continues to engage with a number of different services.

Noting the ‘positive reports’ and Mr Heffernan’s plea and continuing efforts to address his issues, Judge Owens indicated she is considering applying the Probation Act.

The matter was adjourned to July to facilitate the preparation of an up-to-date report.