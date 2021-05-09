An unlucky break for Limerick boy who’s looking forward to shows return

JACK Ryan is pictured with his pet called Lucky but he wasn’t as fortunate with a different calf!

The 10-year-old from Ballinvana, Martinstown, broke two fingers rescuing a calf the day before his 10th birthday. But it certainly hasn’t put the young man off farming as the lovely photo taken by Kate Mulcahy proves.

The son of Noreen and Richard was helping his mum let calves out into a field for the first time. Every Limerick farmer has a story about young calves breaking through fences and ditches and now Jack has his.

Mum, Noreen said a contrary calf decided to investigate a tiny gap between a shed and a ditch and got stuck.

“As big as the field was, it went in there! I was trying to lift the calf and Jack came to help me. Neighbours Ken Heelan, Bill O’Brien and John Ryan came to assist as well,” said Noreen, who has two more children – Jack’s twin Tom and Ella, aged 8.

Between Jack, Noreen and the neighbours they managed to get the stuck calf out but at some considerable cost to Jack. After his right hand became swollen it was off to St John’s Hospital Injury Unit.

“He broke the bones either in the lifting or he banged his hand off the hedge. It’s his writing hand but he was more worried that it is his hurling hand! I’m from Cappamore and so was the lovely nurse who was dealing with him in St John’s.

“She brought up the Cappamore Show because they were talking about calves. Jack has been to every one since he was a baby.

“He should be going to Cappamore Show this summer to show his calf Lucky but that is not going to happen. It’s a pity. It’s a big loss to the community but we’ll look forward to next year,” said Noreen, who thanked the frontline staff in St John’s and UHL for their speedy and efficient care of her son.