Car bursts into flames outside Limerick home

TWO cars were burnt to a shell outside a family home in Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood one of the vehicles caught fire and it quickly spread to the car parked beside it. The blaze is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Two units from Kilmallock Fire Brigade rushed to the scene at Castlefarm, Hospital after receiving the call-out at 4.38pm. Their quick response helped to prevent the fire from damaging the homestead.

The immense heat of the fire is shown by the damage to the vehicles, and the scorched foliage on the trees in the foreground of the photo sent to the Leader by a member of the public.

Kilmallock Fire Brigade returned to base shortly after 6pm.

Gardaí also attended the incident in Hospital.