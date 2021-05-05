Appeal for Limerick public to support Alzheimer’s Tea Thursday fundraisers

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is making an urgent appeal to members of the public to take part in its national fundraiser on Thursday, May 6.

The Alzheimer's Tea Day is encouraging people to have tea in every town across Ireland to support the half a million Irish families affected by dementia. People are encouraged to host their own Tea Day gathering within their own homes or with friends online.

You can register for the event and make Tea Day donations on www.TeaDay.ie.

TV presenter Daithí Ó Sé is once again the ambassador for the event, and is inviting everyone across Ireland to have a cuppa in aid of Alzheimers.

According to Marie Conlon, chair of the Alzheimer Society: “This is a major fundraising event that occurs once a year, so I would appeal to everybody in the country to play your part and support this event as families throughout Ireland are crying out for services, and by supporting the National Tea Day you are helping to alleviate the suffering of these families. So if you are in a position to help, please do.”

Despite an impact on their finances due to the loss of fundraising events during the pandemic, the Society has continued to support clients through home care, dementia advisers, a national helpline and online family carer training.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National Helpline is open six days a week, Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and Saturday from 10am to 4pm on 1800 341 341.