BREAKING: National daily Covid case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Friday April 30, the HPSC has been notified of 569 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 249,437* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. As is now normal practice, the county by county breakdown is not made available to the media on weekends.

Of the cases notified today:

268 are men / 290 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 26 years old

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,906 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 123 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 29th, 2021, 1,527,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,097,742 people have received their first dose

430,102 people have received their second dose