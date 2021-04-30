REVEALED: Latest distribution of Covid cases in Limerick confirmed

NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District has dropped for the seventh consecutive week.

Between April 13 and April 26, there were just six confirmed cases of the disease in Cappamore/Killmallock which now has an incidence rate of 17.2 - one of the lowest in the country.

The incidence rate, which has fallen for each of the last six weeks, is now at the same level recorded last September.

Elsewhere, there were increases in the number of confirmed cases and the incidence rate in all other other areas of Limerick in the two weeks up to Monday.

According to the latest data, there were 220 confirmed cases of the disease across Limerick over the two-week period - significantly more than the 124 cases reported in the preceeding fortnight (March 30 to April 12).

The overall incidence rate for Limerick (122.6) remains significantly below the national rate of 124.6.

____________________

Latest case numbers for Limerick (April 13 - April 26)

Limerick City West

171.9 (60 new cases)

Newcastle West

167.8 (46 new cases)

Limerick City North

126.8 (44 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

115.5 (32 new cases)

Limerick City East

90.5 (32 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

17.2 (6 new cases)

Last night, 19 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the National Public Health Emergency Team.