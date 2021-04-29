BREAKING: Latest Covid figures for Limerick revealed as easing of restrictions is confirmed

NINETEEN new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick ahead of the official announcement that public health restrictions are to be eased from next week.

The latest figures mean the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick has risen slightly to 122.6 (per 100,000 population). However, the five-day moving average has dropped from 20 to 18.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 474 new cases and three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the latest cases, 71% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32.

A provisional analysis shows 167 of the cases are in Dublin, 39 are in Kildare, 37 are in Cork, 36 are in Donegal, 29 are in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties, including Limerick.

As of 8am this Thursday, 155 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin has, this evening confirmed the easing of restrictions from next week with the full re-opening of construction.

Barbers and other personal services will re-open, for appointments only, from May 10 while the ban on inter-county travel will also be lifted.