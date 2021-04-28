Limerick IT signs deal to pave the way for links with European colleges

THE Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) has joined with the three local authorities in the region to sign a deal paving the way for a European development corridor.

Limerick City and County Council, Clare County Council and Tipperary County Council have all signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which it’s hoped will allow higher education institutes to work with regional governments in driving innovation in their European provinces.

The project stems from the European Regional University Network initiative of which LIT, and its technical university consortium partners are members of, alongside six other colleges in the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Hungary, and Portugal.

The MoU was signed following a discussion on the role European universities should play in regional development and in the leadership of regional innovation ecosystems as a way to create a European Zone for interregional development.

LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane joined Limerick Council chief executive Dr Pat Daly and other senior colleagues in the regional local authorities to sign the deal earlier this month.

Dr Cunnane said: “The signing of the MoU for the European zone for Inter-Regional development copper fastens the role LIT and our higher education partners play in driving social and industrial innovation in our regions across Europe by working in partnership with local government. It also opens up new possibilities for international collaborative research and development activities among members, thereby strengthening our individual and joint capabilities.”

Limerick Council chief executive Dr Daly said: “Our Smart Limerick strategy is on using technology to better serve the people of Limerick so the objectives of this agreement means we can pilot the novel ideas and processes in real life scenarios.”

“Our focus is on internationalising Limerick and this project will see us work with partners across Europe, gaining knowledge and collaborations which can only be positive for Limerick and the Mid-West region.”