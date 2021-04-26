Destination development programme for Shannon estuary way

LOCAL communities and businesses on the Shannon estuary way are set to benefit from a new programme to boost economic growth along the tourist trail.

The Shannon estuary way was developed by Failte Ireland with input from Clare County Council plus Limerick City and County Council, and there are high hopes the 207km route will become a key tourist attraction of the region.

The drive showcases the spectacular stretch of water, where the Ireland’s longest river, the Shannon, meets the mighty Atlantic Ocean and offers a beautiful drive along the scenic and unspoilt coastlines of Limerick and Clare, taking visitors through the picturesque towns and villages, heritage sites and many visitor attractions featured within the route.

This new destination development project represents the second phase of development for the Shannon estuary way and is specifically designed to support the local communities in leveraging the route to deliver positive economic benefits for their local communities and to position the drive as a key tourist offering in the region.

The project is a joint initiative between West Limerick Resources and Clare Local Development Company and has been funded through the Leader programme. The programme is being delivered by leading Irish tourism consultants, The Tourism Space, who also facilitated phase one of the training programme in 2019.

Managing director of the Tourism Space Tina O’Dwyer said: “This programme is designed to bring solid, tangible benefits to both businesses and communities along The Shannon Estuary Way. The purpose is to foster collaboration and also build capacity, so that the people and places of the estuary can make the most out of this new tourism opportunity.”

“It’s remarkable that the stories, heritage and way of life of The Shannon Estuary Way are truly distinctive and largely undiscovered. There is a great appetite now amongst visitors to be able to connect with nature, engage with local people and uncover the real stories of a place. Throw in the chance of adventure on land and water and the Shannon Estuary Way is really well positioned to capitalize on tourism” O’Dwyer continued.

The training programme is scheduled to begin in early May 2021. Local businesses and communities located on the Shannon Estuary Way are encouraged to participate. For further information on this training programme contact the Tourism Space at tina@thetourismspace.com.