Lough Derg RNLI rescue two people stranded this Sunday

LOUGH Derg RNLI noticed passengers of a 20ft motorboat waving to them to signal their distress at 11.30am this Sunday.

The volunteers were out on exercise when they spotted the vessel south of the Scilly Islands.

The lifeboat, with helm Eleanor Hooker, Joe O’Donoghue, Chris Parker and Ania Skrzypczynska on board, immediately made their way to the boat.

The two people on board the casualty vessel asked for assistance as their boat had suffered engine failure. The lifeboat informed Valentia Coast Guard of the situation.

Crew set up an astern tow to take the vessel with her passengers back to Garrykennedy Harbour, the closest available safe harbour, and from where they had started their journey.

At 12.13pm the casualty vessel was safely tied alongside at Garrykennedy Harbour. At 12.18pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat, Jean Spier, departed the scene to return to station.

Liam Maloney, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users to "carry a means of communication, and, when in difficulty, call 112 or 999 and ask for marine rescue".