Limerick man Tom gets birthday wishes from near and far

UNFORTUNATELY​ Tom O’Mahony could not have the huge celebration he deserved on his 100th birthday but he is very grateful to those who made his day so special.

The Ballylanders man who lives in Wicklow with his daughter and son-in-law, Eileen and Tom Byrne received cards and well wishes from County Limerick and across the country.

Tom wishes to thank all his family, relatives, neighbours and friends from all over the country for their good wishes, cards, letters, phone calls and presents.

His daughter Maura and family, who live in London, would love to have been with him to celebrate his great milestone but this was not possible because of Covid-19. However, they shared a video call during the day.

Arklow Positive Ageing decorated the front lawn, played music and danced. Neighbours drove by, waving flags and blowing horns.

Tom even got a visit from gardaí. He might have met them on the road as he was driving until Christmas 2017!

Happy birthday Tom from all in Limerick.