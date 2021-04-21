BREAKING: Retailer confirms closure of Limerick stores

LIMERICK is to suffer another retailing blow after Carphone Warehouse confirmed it’s closing its stores here and across Ireland.

The provider operates five stores in Limerick: in the city centre at Arthur’s Quay, at the Crescent Shopping Centre, the Jetland Shopping Centre, and the Parkway Shopping Centre.

It also operates alongside Curry’s PC World at the nearby Parkway Retail Park – with the firm’s parent company Dixons saying they will continue selling phones and accessories through these stores.

It’s not known how many jobs in Limerick will be impacted, but the chain – which has remained open as an essential service through much of lockdown – employs 400 people across the State.

In a statement, the firm said: "As part of Dixons Carphone’s broader transformation, of one joined up and profitable business, it has made the difficult but necessary decision to close Carphone Warehouse in Ireland, in line with its decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in Britain in 2020.”

The company added that changes to customer behaviour have also impacted on the business.

Customers, for example, they said are replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of different bundles.

This change has been sped up as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They say they've closed immediately as footfall is 'down significantly' as a result of the ongoing restrictions, and they don't expect many new customers to sign new contracts.

They're assuring customers their network coverage will continue as normal, and anyone with issues should contact their network directly.

Within minutes of making the announcement, the company’s web site ceased operation.