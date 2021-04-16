BREAKING: Editor of Forbes commits to Limerick visit

THE editor of Forbes magazine Randall Lane has committed to visit Limerick and host its landmark 30 under 30 event.

It comes after Mayor Michael Collins wrote to the publication in the wake of a controversial news article which suggested the Collison brothers had “escaped” the Treaty City.

The article was removed shortly afterwards by the organisation, saying it failed to meet its publication standards.

Mr Lane told Mayor COllins that he would commit to visiting Limerick personally and host a Forbes ‘30 under 30’ gathering to encompass the young entrepreneurs of Limerick.

He said this event would be covered across its global platforms which reach a monthly audience of approximately 200m.

Welcoming the development, Mayor Collins said: “This is a creative solution and a positive opportunity that Randall Lane, editor of Forbes has presented so that a global audience can see the talent that Limerick has incubated. In a city where more than 50% of the population is under 35, I think Forbes will be spoilt for choice with some of the brightest minds and talent that is emerging here. And I look forward to the story of Limerick’s young, creative and bold minds being showcased to the world at a time when it’s safe to do so.”

The mayor also acknowledged the swift reply of the Forbes editor to his letter this week and the swell of support for Limerick both personally and online for a more appropriate telling of the real Limerick story.

“We now have an opportunity to harness a global audience of over 200m to tell that great Limerick story and I look forward to our marketing and communications team working with Forbes to bring Limerick’s innovation, entrepreneurship and talent to the world.”