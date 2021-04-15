Munster and Ireland star CJ Stander to become an ‘honorary’ Limerick man

MUNSTER, Ireland and Lions rugby star, CJ Stander, is set to become a ‘Limerick’ man.

The soon-to-be retired backrow will receive an ‘Honorary Limerick man’ award at the Limerick Person of the Year awards 2020, to be held virtually on Thursday, April 29.

The award, previously presented to rugby legend Tony Ward in 2015, is in recognition of the services CJ Stander has given to Munster and Irish rugby.

The South African native has made Limerick his home since arriving in Ireland back in 2012.

The Castleconnell resident has been capped over 50 times for Ireland, while playing more than 150 times for Munster.

The awards ceremony, sponsored by media agency Southern, the Clayton Hotel Limerick and the Limerick Leader, will be streamed live, in conjunction with IMS.