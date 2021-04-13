Vodafone apologises to Limerick customers over data services issue

VODAFONE has apologised to Limerick customers over an interruption to its data services on Monday night.

The Limerick Leader received a number of calls from customers aggrieved at the outage. Dublin and Naas were also affected

A Vodafone spokesperson said: "An issue was discovered last night which was quickly resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience this caused for customers in the Limerick area.

"If any customer are still experience issues, please contact Vodafone customer care on 1907."