In pictures: Limerick people get 'out and about' following lockdown easing

With lockdown restrictions eased this week to allow Limerick people to travel within their own county, we went out and about to Currachase Park to see who was availing of one of Limerick's best known parks. Brendan Gleeson supplied the pictures. If you have been out and about this week, send us your pictures to editor@limerickleader.ie

