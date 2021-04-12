Reopening of Corbally Baths for Limerick swimmers is a 'stroke' closer

A NEW Limerick City and County Council study signals clear waters ahead for the revival of Corbally Baths, said Deputy Kieran O’Donnell.

He has welcomed the study which he says is the "start of a formal process for the revival of this landmark public swimming amenity which generations of Limerick people enjoyed".

It will involve the recently appointed water and environmental consultants, JBA Consulting, carrying out a technical assessment of the current situation, including water quality and advise on costed feasible remedial solutions and/or investigate works where applicable.

"This marks a major step forward in the process of reviving Corbally Baths.

"I have arranged and held a number of meetings with Limerick City and County Council officials and Limerick Narwhals swimming club on site to look at the feasibility of the restoration of the Corbally Baths, as well as the very popular Christmas Day Swim.

"Following these direct engagements, I am very pleased that the council have agreed to include Corbally Baths in their Strategic Assessment of Storm and Surface Water Collection Networks for Limerick City & Environs which is now being undertaken by JBA Consulting as part of the next Limerick Development Plan 2022-2028 process," said Deputy O'Donnell.

JBA Consulting's final report is to be issued by August.

"The revival of Corbally Baths is a project I have been working on since 2019 along with winter swimmers Mark Dempsey and John Ryan of Limerick Narwhals, as well as many Corbally Baths enthusiasts and campaigners.

"I was approached by Limerick Narwhals in 2019 who were looking to revive the Christmas Day swim tradition at Corbally Baths as well as restoring the baths themselves as a great public amenity," said Deputy O'Donnell.

The TD met with Mark Dempsey of Limerick Narwhals, local river expert Pat Lysaght and other members of Corbally Baths Campaigners on Saturday to identify areas in and around the baths that may be contributing to poor water quality.

"We have fed that back into the assessment the council and JBA Consulting are carrying out. Monitored water quality near Corbally Baths has been shown to deteriorate significantly following the first flush of rainfall events and there are concerns therefore with respect to possible risk from cross-connections and combined sewer overflow within the surrounding local catchment.

"There is an overwhelming positive public response in Limerick for the return of the baths as a public swimming amenity. When restored these baths would once again become a landmark attraction for recreation which is so important in these times as well as being a wonderful tourism attraction," said Deputy O'Donnell, who notes that next year is the 75th anniversary of Corbally Baths.

"This presents us with a fantastic and unique opportunity for the reopening of the baths and an acknowledgment of the glory years of river swimming in Limerick.

"Clearly, before anything is considered around the restoration of the Corbally Baths, consultation with local residents on the Mill Road and community groups must be the first priority," he said.