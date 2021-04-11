Milk lorry ends up in field following crash in Limerick

A MILK lorry went through a fence and ended up in a field following a road traffic collision in County Limerick on Saturday.

it occurred at around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday) on the N21 outside Newcastle West. The two vehicles involved were the milk lorry and a van.

The cause of the accident on a straight stretch of road is unknown. However, the Leader understands the milk lorry driver may have taken evasive action to avoid a more serious collision.

It is believed the driver of the van suffered non-life threatening injuries and was removed to University Hospital Limerick. The driver of the lorry was unhurt but was treated for shock

Gardai and two units from Newcastle West Fire Service also attended the scene. There were traffic delays for a number of hours as the milk lorry and van were removed.

Firefighters from Newcastle West returned to base at 3.45pm.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650.