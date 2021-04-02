WATCH: Adorable video of children of Limerick ex-pats wishing everybody a Happy Easter

KILMALLOCK Community Council has spread some badly needed good cheer at home and abroad.

To take minds of Covid they came up with two Guess Who competitions. One was to figure out the identities of well known Kilmallock people when they were children. Locals invited to send in their answers.

And secondly was a Guess our little chicks competition.

Tony Dowling, chairperson, explains: The idea behind this was a videos from kids whose parents were originally from Kilmallock. We had kids from New Zealand, Australia, the USA, Germany, County Limerick and County Cork taking part.

"Kilmallock native Molly spoke proudly of her grandad Mike Houlihan. The video has over 2,000 views in two days and we have received so much positive feedback from everyone who enjoyed the short show!"

Tony said the community council wanted to spread a bit of positivity.

"We are all spending more time scrolling through our phones and it tends to be all doom and gloom. We thought of an idea to bring some cheer from and to Kilmallock people near and far.

"We asked our friends in Ryan’s Super Valu, Fogarty's Life Pharmacy and Denis and Rory O'Sullivan's butchers who were all on board to bring some community spirit and offered us some prizes for our Guess Who competitions," said Tony



To find out the results of the competitions please see Kilmallock Community Council Facebook page