Concerns over staffing levels at Limerick nursing home

THE Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published reports following inspections at two nursing homes in Limerick.

One of the reports relates to an unannounced inspection at Milford Nursing Home in Castletroy on December 11, 2020, while the second relates to an inspection at CareBright Community Centre at Ardykeohane, Bruff on November 26.

According to HIQA, concerns relating to staffing levels at night time were identified at CareBright Community Centre resulting in a ‘non compliant’ assessment.

There were 17 residents on the date of the inspection which was carried out at 48 hours notice.

“A review of the night time nursing staff levels did not provide assurance that the centre had adequate staffing numbers and skill-mix to ensure that there was sufficient staff available at night to facilitate the segregation of nursing staff to deal with a potential (Covid-19) outbreak,” states the report which notes that similar concerns were raised with management following a previous inspection.

According to the report, no other areas of significant concern were identified during the inspection.

“Residents appeared to live active, busy lives in the centre with personal choice and independence being supported. Staff were seen to encourage residents to engage in social distance meetings with family members and to carry out some household chores and activities, appropriate to their abilities and assessed needs. Residents were happy to have seen their relatives and told inspectors that it was very assuring to see family members."

Separately, no issues of concern were identified at Milford Nursing home, which caters for more than 60 residents.

“The centre had 69 single, spacious, beautifully decorated full en-suite bedrooms available to residents. The centre had a good history of compliance with the regulations. On this inspection the inspector acknowledged that residents and staff living and working in the centre had worked hard to maintain a Covid-19 free environment,” stated the inspector’s report which found the nursing home to be compliant in all areas assessed.

“Residents who resided in Milford Nursing Home told the inspector that they were happy with activities, the staff, their accommodation and the food. They spoke positively with the inspector about how they were facilitated to live life to the full and their comments about the management were very complementary,” it added.

Both reports can be found at hiqa.ie.