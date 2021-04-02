Louise Loves: Mind Your Mood This Easter Break! - Louise Cantillon

LET'S be real, lockdown is not getting any easier! For me, I've found the last few months the toughest yet. While I am very grateful for my job, I am busy and have different, exciting projects occupying my time, there is a still an unwavering feeling of weariness and disconnect.

The novelty of a virtual "anything' at this stage has worn off, so too have the soles of my runners from endless walks and the odd jog.

I never thought I would reach a point when a trip down the middle aisle in LIDL felt like an adventure!

However, I have found lots of joy in little things, nature, longer evenings, nice food, online shopping, long phone chats, window visits... and coffee. But even the eternal optimist needs more than that, a timeline? a date for the diary? A reassurance that I will hug and kiss my grandparents again.

This is a note to say, if you're reading this and feel the same. You are not alone. We are all fed up.

In the words of Blindboy... and it's been my lockdown mantra “control the controllables kid!”.

Be kind to yourself and if you are feeling alone, isolated, or just fed up please reach out and talk!

Supports

Go to yourmentalhealth.ie for advice on how to mind your mental health during Covid-19.The HSE have launched a new, free, online mental health and wellbeing programme called Minding Your Wellbeing. This evidenced based programme which consists of 5 video sessions, each 20 minutes, can be found on gov.ie.

The programme will focus on practicing self-care, understanding our thoughts, exploring emotions, building positive relationships, and improving our resilience.

50808 is a first of its kind for Ireland: a free 24/7 text service, providing everything from a calming chat to immediate support for people going through a mental health or emotional crisis - big or small. From breakups or bullying, to anxiety, depression and suicidal feelings, crisis volunteers are available 24/7 for anonymous text conversations.

Start a conversation by free texting the word HELLO to 50808 any time, day, or night.

Samaritans:

116123

Childline:

1800 666 666

Women's Aid:

1800 341 900

Aware:

1800 804 848

Age Action:

1890 369369

Bodywhys:

1890 200 444

Pieta House:

1800 247 247

Jigsaw:

1800 544729 or email help@jigsaw.ie

Sweat Sessions on SPIN South West

Sweat Sessions kick off this Saturday on Spin South West.

Across the next eight weeks at 12 midday on Saturday Spin will be live on Instagram offering a free workout session with guest personal trainers, sport people, fitness gurus and yogis!

This is an opportunity for you to active and take part in a variety of exercise sessions with some interesting teachers. Ahead of the live sessions each week trainers will join me live on air from 11:50am and talk about their disciplines, the physical benefits and wellbeing advantages.

Katie Sheehan will also have weekly tips on mindfulness and how we can take better self-care of ourselves and those around us.

This is a positive distraction from lockdown, and I would love for you to join me live on Instagram this Saturday at 12 noon. More details at spinsouthwest.com.