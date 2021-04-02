Marigolds at the ready! Major clean up operation in Limerick homes this Good Friday

DUST off the rubber gloves. Line up the bin sacks. Knot your hair up in the finest hun bun or man bun to grace the streets of County Limerick. The big clean is near.

This Friday is of course Good Friday, which, in Limerick, also means it’s TLC Day.

No, we won’t be lathering ourselves in richly nourishing creams or painting our toe nails pink. Instead, we’ll be clearing out cupboards, washing windows, weeding the garden and everything in between!

Team Limerick Clean-Up is the perfect opportunity for us all to get that spring clean out of the way, and this year the organisers have introduced a fun new challenge for families taking part in the event with great prizes to be won.

Due to government Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, participants are asked to clean within their household boundaries only - home or garden.

To take part in the challenge, families simply need to post their photos on social media using the hashtag #TLC6.

Team Limerick Clean-Up will repost the most creative pictures - the more inventive the better - with prizes up for grabs for the most original.

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Michael Collins, is wishing the thousands of people who have volunteered for this year’s event the very best of luck.

“It is a credit to all the volunteers who are willing to give up their Good Friday morning to clean up their areas giving their homes and gardens a spring clean. You are showing true Limerick spirit,” said Mayor Collins.

Thank you Mayor of Limerick City and County @cllrmcollins for this wonderful message to all #TLC6 Volunteers https://t.co/WvFraDQasV — Team Limerick Clean-Up (@TLC_Limerick) March 31, 2021

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, Live95 and Limerick Post.

It is a volunteer’s responsibility to ensure both themselves and their family undertake the necessary health and safety precautions under the HSE Covid-19 guidelines.

Best of luck everyone!

Send your TLC photos and videos to editor@limerickleader.ie