New jobs on the way as Limerick company secures key deal

THIRTY new jobs are on the way to Limerick after a marine firm bought a majority stake in a Raheen based company.

Green Rebel Marine, which is based at Cork Harbour has invested €7m in IDS Monitoring, located at the Raheen Industrial Estate.

The firm said it will see 30 jobs created across the next two years.

IDS Monitoring designs, manufactures and supports state-of-the-art data acquisition systems that monitor key parameters offshore.

The firm’s proprietary technology has been deployed for use on hundreds of data buoys in over 30 countries.

As part of the deal, IDS Monitoring’s team will join the geophysics division, the aerial survey team, vessel operations and other Green Rebel specialist groups.

It’s hoped this will provide a well resourced, one-stop solution for detailed marine surveying off the Irish coast.

Green Rebel Marine founder Pearse Flynn said: “Through our series of strategic acquisitions, Green Rebel Marine is now well placed to meet the surveying needs of any provider looking to place power generation equipment offshore. The acquisition of IDS Monitoring means that we continue to build a wholly owned Irish solution, bringing together the best experience on the island to help undertake hugely detailed and precise survey work. I look forward to working further with the team at IDS Monitoring to develop and deploy their proprietary technology as Ireland looks towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

He added: “We will be bringing on board an outstanding team with leading and most importantly proven technology. The senior management team in the GRM group will greatly benefit from the addition of John to the team as he has more than 30 years experience collecting and processing data at sea.”

John Wallace of IDS-Monitoring said: “Last year we began discussions and from the outset it was clear that there was a perfect synergy with aligned ambitions. The discussions that followed culminated in IDS-Monitoring joining the Green Rebel Marine Group, creating an ambitious single point of contact for all marine data requirements. We already deliver data on many marine projects in Ireland and abroad and with this new investment we will very significantly build capacity and greatly expand our fleet of Floating Lidar solutions.”

Green Rebel Marine was established last year to service the future needs of offshore wind farms. The company has already acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in Cork, and the first in a fleet of survey vessels, the Roman Rebel.

Plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Dundalk in Co Louth, to the Cork coast and beyond.