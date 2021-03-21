BREAKING: Limerick shebeen busted by gardaí

GARDAÍ in Henry Street searched a private premises in Limerick on Saturday in relation to alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation in support of current public health measures.

As part of Operation Navigation, gardaí discovered a fully operational, unlicensed bar in a garage adjacent to the premises. The location in Limerick has not been revealed.

A garda spokesperson said: "When gardaí arrived there were a number of glasses on the tables with the remnants of alcohol inside them. The premises was found to be equipped with a fully functioning toilet, a television and a dartboard.

"A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, was seized during the operation along with refrigeration units, four beer dispenser taps, gas regulators and optic dispensers. No persons were present at the time of the search."

The garda spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives," said the garda spokesperson.