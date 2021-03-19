Young Limerick filmmakers announced as finalists in national competition

IRELAND's Young Filmmaker of the Year 2021 has moved one step closer to crowning its winners by announcing its finalists.

The competition announced which short films would move on to the finals at its regional heats which took place online this year.

Among the finalists was 18-year-old filmmaker Shane Joyce from Mungret, with his film ‘Coffee Break’, a dark dystopian story about a computer who controls an employee to make him work harder. Shane said, “This year I entered my short film ‘Coffee Break’ into Fresh Film. I made the film under 72 hours by myself in my bedroom during the first lockdown. The film is about daily routine of everyday being the same which is kind of related to the film Groundhog Day, spending every day at a desk and the effect that has on you. I made the film during lockdown and I made it myself, I was acting in it and editing it myself in my room.”

He added, “It’s my second year entering Fresh and it is an opportunity and a chance to as a young filmmaker to meet other people who have the same interest as me, so it gives me a place to get my film seen, and to meet people. I guess moving forward I want to be able somehow to make a living making films and being creative.”

Also through to the final was 17-year-old Cian Rowley from Pallaskenry with his film ‘Painting’. Cian commented, 'My film is experimental and is about how people perceive things which is what I was going for, it’s an interaction between two people who have never met each other and how you perceive strangers and how they interpret what they are doing. Covid impacted my film because I couldn’t get any actors for my film, so I had to paint my Dad in blood, and had to film at 2am and without equipment as I had to film with my phone, it wasn’t simple but went better than expected.”

He added, “This is my first time entering the Festival. It is just a really good way to get into film, if you like film and if you're passionate about it, Fresh Film is a great way as it encourages you to make something, and that’s really what I wanted to do. I’ll keep making films and see where it takes me, I like it so I’ll just keep at it and see where I go with it."

Also through to the finals is ‘Soapbox’ from Limerick Youth Theatre. ‘Soapbox’ was filmed at the beginning of Taoiseach Micheal Martin's tenure and the theme centres on what leadership means to young artists. The film was a project born of necessity and unbridled stubbornness. When Covid scuppered plans for the annual Limerick Youth Theatre Summer Production, members put their heads together and developed a unique idea. With 30 young artists LYT have combined verbatim/documentary theatre with the idea of a large-scale Story Exchange inspired by the work of Narrative 4, an organisation who use art and storytelling to build empathy between students. Via Zoom and WhatsApp, members shared beliefs, frustrations, and personal stories through the framework of the15 Ministries of the newly formed 33rd Dail.

Other Limerick films through to the finals include ‘A Beautiful Mess’ by Cian O’Sullivan who attends the school Scoil Mhuire agus Ide and ‘A Part’ by Rachel Sheil from Limerick Youth Dance Company.

All the films shortlisted for the final will be screened at Fresh International Film Festival 2021 which takes place online this year from Monday, March 22 to Sunday, March 28 and features an alumni showcase and a week of film screenings and workshops with the Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Junior Finals taking place on Thursday, March 25 and the Seniors Finals on Friday, March 26 via a YouTube live stream with presenter and documentary filmmaker Stephen Byrne and comedian and social creative Justine Stafford hosting this year’s awards.

Jayne Foley, Founder and Artistic Director of Fresh Film said, “The films entered this year in the Festival are a glimpse into how young people in Ireland are dealing with the challenges of the pandemic. Films are a powerful form of expression and an effective way to educate, create awareness, improve understanding and encourage action.”

Thanks to the Arts Council, Limerick City and County Council, The BAI and Screen Skills Ireland the Fresh International Film Festival amazing programme of activities is 2021 is free. This year’s virtual programme includes:

Monday, March 22 – ‘Classic Fresh’, a screening as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations. This is the first of three Classic Fresh screenings featuring the best short films from the Fresh archive.

The screenings run at 7 pm Monday, March 22, Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24. All screenings on www.freshfilmfestival.com/programme.

Tuesday, March 23 – ‘The Image You Missed’ Feature Screening from 10 am. This multi award winning film explores history, identity, filmmaking and storytelling and would be a unique discussion piece for your classwork on ‘The Troubles’. For information on how to access the film please contact info@freshfilmfestival.net.

The screening of the International Youth Cinema Network awards winners films from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at www.freshfilmfestival.com/programme.

Wednesday, March 24 – ‘Take 25’, a special programme about Fresh's 25 years will be released via Fresh International Film Festival’s YouTube at 6.30 pm. Fresh Film Director Jayne Foley is joined by a host of graduate Fresh Filmmakers to reminisce and celebrate 25 years of Fresh. From early winners of The Irish School Video Competition to Ireland’s Young Filmmakers of the Years!

Thursday, March 25 – Screening the Junior finalist film’s and some International films via the festival website plus the announcement of the Ireland's Junior Young Filmmaker of the Year award winner via YouTube.

At 7PM tune in for ‘Meet the Director’ with Dr Tony Tracy in conversation with Dónal Foreman, Director of ‘The Image you Missed’, via Zoom. Booking via Eventbrite.

Friday, March 26 – Screening the Senior finalist’s films on Friday, March 26 plus the announcement of the Irelands Young Filmmaker of the Year Senior award winner via a YouTube live stream.

Saturday March 27 – ‘Young Filmmaker Masterclasses’, with the Screen Composers Guild of Ireland, Hubbard Casting and Dominic Power. This day of film skills is for young teenage filmmakers and places can be booked via Eventbrite. You can book for the full day or for specific elements of the day.

For the full programme of events visit www.freshfilmfestival.com/programme.