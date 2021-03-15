Limerick vaccination centre at a standstill as it only has AstraZeneca

STAFF in the Limerick vaccination centre in the Radisson Blu Hotel have not been giving any jabs since Sunday morning as AstraZeneca is the only vaccine they have, the Leader has Learned.

After a media query to UL Hospitals Group, a spokesperson said following information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency on Saturday, March 13, and following discussions with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in Ireland be temporarily deferred from Sunday, March 14.



"The recommendation was made following a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.



"It has not been concluded that there is any link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and these cases. However, acting on the precautionary principle, and pending receipt of further information, NIAC has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland," said the spokesperson.



They said all clinics and appointments using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, including those at the Mid-West Vaccination Centre in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ennis Road, have been deferred in line with the national guidance.



"We appreciate the concern this temporary deferral causes, especially for those directly affected by the decision, and we await further advice from the Chief Medical Officer and NIAC," concluded the UL Hospitals Group.