BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene as 'child knocked down' in Limerick

A CHILD was knocked down by a car in a Limerick suburb this Sunday afternoon.

The incident is understood to have occurred at around 3pm in Anglers Walk, Rhebogue.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision where a child was knocked down at Anglers Walk in Limerick this afternoon."

The spokesperson said the child, who the Leader understands to be a girl under the age of 5, was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

"Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," confirmed the garda spokesperson.