Time to tackle period poverty! Financial struggles and stigma leaves many Limerick women unable to acquire sanitary products.

SIMPLY put, we just don’t talk enough about periods in Ireland.

These are the words of the CEO of Plan International, Paul O’Brien, explaining why period poverty is currently present in Irish society.

In 2018, Plan International carried out research that showed that half of girls aged 12 to 19 in Ireland have struggled to afford period products. On top of that, more research has shown that a large amount of young people don’t attend school when they have their period because of pain or difficulty accessing period products.

As a response to this issue, Senator Rebecca Moynihan has submitted a bill to the Seanad that would make it law that all schools, colleges, universities, educational facilities and public buildings must provide period products free of charge.

“The idea that anyone would be prevented from attending school or work solely because of a lack of access to suitable products is not acceptable” Senator Moynihan told the leader.

Elena Secas, a Limerick City councillor, supports Senator Moynihan’s bill. Ms Secas told the Leader that if Senator Moynihan’s bill passes that she will ensure that Limerick schools will offer period products. “I hope that schools in Limerick will engage with Ms Moynihan’s bill,” she said.

Doras, the human rights organisation here in Limerick, make the point that women and girls in Direct Provision are the worst affected.

Sue Windle, the support and outreach officer for Doras, broke it down for the Leader why period poverty is such a serious issue in Direct Provision.

Asylum seekers get a mere €38 a week while in Direct Provision. It costs roughly anywhere between €4 to €6 for sanitary products. Over the course of the week, a woman may have to purchase two or three boxes of products. This is not including pain relief, which could cost in the region of €5. Having a period could cost a woman in Direct Provision €20, over half of their income.

“Accessibility is another issue” said Ms Windle. “With some centres located far away from towns and shops, it proves difficult to access period products on short notice.”

This does not include the difficulty in speaking about periods in general. “For many women in Direct Provision, who come from various different cultural backgrounds, conversations about the menstrual cycle and sanitary products can be a source of embarrassment and even shame, adding another layer of difficulty and stress to accessing period products,” Ms Windle remarked.

Plan International's Mr O’Brien reflects these sentiments, “those who struggle the most are girls from lower-income households, those in the Direct Provision system, and girls in refuge settings or who are homeless.”

Senator Moynihan also pointed out that periods are not talked about enough in Ireland. “For too long women’s health in Ireland has been something that is talked about in hushed tones without proper engagement with the people actually affected”.

When it comes to solving this issue, the parties mentioned all agreed on several solutions.

The first, of course, is accessibility. Paul O’Brien is adamant that period products should be available in all public buildings. Sue Windle also expressed that period products need to be freely available, “all centres should stock and supply a range of sanitary products free of charge”.

Senator Moynihan explained the need for accessibility as simple as this, “we wouldn’t expect people to carry around toilet paper or soap, so why are we expecting them to carry around tampons and pads?”

Education is also massively important when it comes to period matters, “when we don’t discuss periods openly, we create a vacuum in information,” Mr O’Brien told the Leader.

Ms Windle explained the need for education.

“We would like to see a wider menstrual education rolled out in centres to educate and inform young women in an effort to normalise the conversation and remove stigma that exists around accessing and using period products.”

If Senator Moynihan’s bill passes it would put an obligation on the Minister for Health to roll out an information campaign, specifically on the products that they will make available.

Doras highlighted some of the great work that has been going on in Limerick in relation to period poverty already. A student-led enterprise in the University of Limerick called ‘Anytime of the Month’ has raised funds to buy period products for those in Direct Provision.

However, Ms Windle remarked that the burden should not be on a student-led enterprise but rather on the State and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to provide period products to those in Direct Provision.

If you would like more information on Direct Provision you can visit doras.org or more information on period poverty can be found at plan.ie.