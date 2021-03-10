Aldi reveals big spend with Limerick food and drink producers

SUPERMARKET chain Aldi sourced almost €10m of locally produced food and drink from Limerick producers last year.

The discount retailer has revealed that €9.5m was spent with six producers in Limerick, including its long-term relationship with Twomey’s Bakery in Dromcollogher and Glen Aine Foods near Knocklong.

Aldi – which is seeking to open a new supermarket in Roches Street – is planning to boost its annual national spend on food and drink by 17.5% to €1bn in 2021, with more opportunities available to Limerick suppliers.

Operating three local stories, Aldi employs 95 full time staff, and has 13 new permanent positions on offer.

Alongside this, the German firm’s stores support multiple charities across Limerick at a local level.

Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Limerick stores having donated over 41,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Every outlet is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Limerick Animal Welfare, Butterfly Club and Adapt Domestic Abuse Services some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

Aldi’s group managing director Niall O’Connor said: “Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve. Our operations and stores contribute to businesses, communities and families right across Limerick.”

“We have invested €18.5m in our Limerick stores over the last number of years, while we sourced €9.5m of locally produced food and drink from Limerick based suppliers last year. Multiple local charities have also availed of our support through our FoodCloud partnership and Community Grants initiative,” he added.