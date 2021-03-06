Limerick Fashion: Here comes the sun again...

SPRING is well and truly in the air and what a beautiful day we had in Adare Manor filming for the RTÉ Today Show.

We showcased some beautiful looks from Isobel and Marc Cain in Adare. It’s great to get the chance to do filming like this to support these fantastic stores.

What has been a real lifeline for these stores is their online presence but it’s also very beneficial to show these beautiful pieces on fashion segments such as the RTE Today Show. The recent slots on RTÉ showing Sinead’s Boutique and Isobel / Marc Cain have gone down a treat with viewers.

Hopefully, when we all get back to normal after Covid and when the stores reopen we will have the choice of both shopping in store and online.

I have been part of the Best Dressed Lady days for many years having judged the very first Galway Races Ladies Day many years ago. Little did I think while judging with Marietta Doran at Listowel Races prior to the pandemic that it would be the end of Ladies Day for all of us for the foreseeable.

That day stays so fresh in my mind as the ladies looked spectacular with wonderful hats and a beautiful array of colours. Little did we think last March that a year on we would be enjoying these meetings virtually.

Don’t forget to check out the RTÉ Today Show on Friday, March 12 when I will be showcasing looks for virtual ladies days focusing on hats and accessories.

I meet a lot of people in my line of work and the photo above is a throwback to a year and a half ago when I met the fabulous Francis Brennan at a car launch in Dublin.

He is such a warm personality and so driven and so positive about his industry including his collaboration with Dunnes Stores.

That particular conversation was about his beautiful cashmere men’s scarves. I purchased one for my husband Ger for Christmas and he absolutely loves it. Today is one of the times that I miss meeting these personalities but the end is in sight please God.

Chat next week.

-Celia