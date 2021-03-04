BREAKING: Gardaí seize €40k of drugs and €10k in cash following search in Limerick city

GARDAI have seized €40,000 worth of drugs and €10,000 in cash following a search operation in Limerick city.

During the course of the search which was conducted in the St Mary’s Park area of Limerick City this Thursday, cocaine, diamorphine, cannabis and prescription tablets with an estimated street value of €40,000 along with €10,000 in cash was seized. All drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for a technical examination.

Two adult males (20s, late teens) and a juvenile were arrested during this operation. Both adult males are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Henry Street Garda station. The juvenile has been released pending referral to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.