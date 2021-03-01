BREAKING: Deep sadness at death of much-loved Limerick man in tragic accident

THE PARISH of Killeedy is in mourning following the death of one its most popular sons this Monday afternoon.

It is understood that the wheelchair user, aged in his late 40s, was out on the roads close to his home when he fell into a dyke. He was found shortly after noon.

It is understood gardai are treating his death as a tragic accident.

The Mayor of Limerick Michael Collins, who is a native of Killeedy, was deeply shaken when contacted by the Leader

"I was very saddened to hear of the accident and of his passing. He is a man I knew very well. I would have grown up with the family. It is a very, very sad tragedy and my condolences to all his family and extended family," said Mayor Collins.

He said the late gentleman was very well-known and popular in the local community.

"He was a larger than life character - very well read up on current affairs and a very independent man. It is just cruel," said Mayor Collins.

Fellow councillor in the Newcastle West Municipal District, Tom Ruddle said he was deeply saddened when he heard the shocking news.

"I’m very sorry to hear about such a tragic accident. My thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time," said Cllr Ruddle.

The body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.