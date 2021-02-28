Post mortems on bodies of three brothers discovered in Mitchelstown completed

THE post mortems have been completed on the three men who were discovered deceased in Mitchelstown on Thursday and Friday, said a garda spokesperson this Sunday afternoon.

"The results of the post mortems will not be released for operational reasons. A number of scenes continue to be preserved and technical examinations are ongoing.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward," said the spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the red Toyota Corolla car van, 03 WW 1556 between midnight on Thursday, February 25 until 10am Friday morning, February 26 when it was located by Gardaí.

The bodies of brothers Willie, aged 66, and Paddy Hennessy, aged 60, were found at the Hennessy family farm at Curraghgorm near Mitchelstown on Friday morning.

A third brother - Johnny, aged 59 - is suspected of killing them with an axe before dying by suicide in the river Funcheon outside Mitchelstown.

Anyone who has any information should contact investigating Gardaí at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.